HC quashes RGUHS’ ordinance governing valuation of MBBS course answer scripts

Directs varsity to ponder over verdicts to come out with best policy for valuation in the interest of medical education

The problem of valuation and revaluation of answer scripts seems to be returning repeatedly for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), in spite of many verdicts, the High Court of Karnataka observed while quashing yet another new norm governing valuation of answer scripts of MBBS students.

“The manner in which the ‘Amendment to Ordinance Governing Valuation of Answer Scripts of MBBS Course (RS-3 Scheme) dated October 10, 2020’, was issued without seeking the opinion of an expert body like the Advisory Council, does not augur well for the future of medical education,” the HC observed.

Justice R. Devdas passed the order while allowing a batch of petitions filed by Basanth K.B. and several other MBBS students.

“While framing policies, opinions of experts should be sought and grievances of the student community should be heard. A policy with a broad vision would be least susceptible to challenge. Therefore, this court takes this opportunity to once again remind the University and the National Medical Commission to ponder over the observations and come up with a policy that is in the best interest of medical education,” it observed while noticing earlier directions issued on the issue of RGUHS’s ordinances governing valuation of answer scripts.

Fifth valuation

The HC also directed the RGUHS to apply, for the MBBS students, the formula as provided in the ordinance governing the PG students, and identify all instances where there is a difference of 15% or more in the four valuations and send them for the fifth valuation in cases of all the students who have failed while following varsity’s October 2020 ordinance.

The result of all such students must be announced after the fifth valuation and the entire exercise must be completed well before the start of next year’s exams, to be commenced in March, it said.

The petitioners had pointed out that even after the High Court on earlier occasion had set several ordinances governing valuation/revaluation on the ground of arbitrariness and discriminatory nature between UG and PG courses, the RGUHS again promulgated the ordinance that was discriminatory when compared to the ordinance of PG courses as there was no provision for fifth valuation in cases of difference of 15% or more marks in the first four valuations.