HC quashes notice issued to public sector bank saying it is ‘illustration of abuse of power’

February 08, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has described as an “illustration of abuse of the power” by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) in issuing a notice to a public sector bank in 2020 on a complaint filed by the bank’s retired employee, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, alleging that he faced atrocity back in 2013 while working in the bank.

“It is for such abuse of every jurisdiction, available to the complainants like the retired employee, that genuine causes of genuine complaints of complainants suffer, albeit sometime,” the court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Canara Bank and its general manager (Human Resources Wing) questioning the legality of the notice issued by the police inspector of the DCRE in December 2020, on the basis of the complaint lodged by one Chandrakant Munavalli.

The complainant, who was serving in the post of manager in the bank, was dismissed from service in 2014 on the charge that he had indulged in corrupt practice. However, penalty was later modified to compulsory retirement. After multiple rounds of litigation before various authorities of the bank and the court, the penalty was reduced to a substantial reduction in pay scale in 2019. This was after he gave an undertaking that he would withdraw all the cases initiated by him against the bank and its officers.

However, after his retirement, the complainant lodged a complaint before the DCRE in December 2020 alleging atrocity in the bank back in 2013. Also, he initiated criminal proceedings in January 2021 against the bank and its senior executives under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The High Court in July 2022 quashed the criminal proceedings initiated by him against the bank and its officers and said that initiation of action, as per the complainant, by the employer cannot be termed as ‘atrocity’ against an employee belonging to the SC community.

When the criminal case was quashed, the continuation of the proceeding before the DCRE would be putting a premium upon the litigative persistence of the complainant in gross abuse of such jurisdiction, the court said.