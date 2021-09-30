HC quashes illegal sale of CA site by KHB to trust managed by MP’s wife

Bengaluru

30 September 2021 21:27 IST

Bench expresses shock over Karnataka Housing Board violating provisions of law governing allotment of CA sites

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday quashed an absolute sale deed registered in violation of rules by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) in respect of a civic amenities (CA) site in the city in favour of a trust managed by the wife of Lok Sabha member Umesh G. Jadhav.

While directing the KHB to take possession of the site, the court directed the State government to conduct an inquiry on how officials executed an absolute sale deed in favour the trust on July 28, 2020 when the law permits execution of only lease deed in respect of CA sites.

Fine imposed

The court imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on the KHB while directing the government to recover the cost from the officials responsible for the violation.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while allowing a PIL petition filed by 72-year-old Adinarayanashetty of Koramangala.

The petitioner had questioned the legality of the absolute sale deed executed in favour of Murthy Charitable Trust, managed by its president Gayathri Jadhav. The KHB had executed the absolute sale deed in respect of CA site number 35, 5th Phase, Yelahanka New Town, measuring around 278.73 sq. m, for a price of ₹21.87 lakh.

Observing that “the procedure has been given up for obvious reasons,” the Bench said that “if such execution of sale deeds are permitted, there will be total anarchy in the system and lead to favouritism”.

The Bench also observed that “the most shocking aspect of the case is that the mentality of the KHB in violating the provisions of the law governing allotment of civic amenity sites”.

Initially, a conditional sale deed in respect of the same site, measuring an area of 232 sq. m, was executed in favour of the trust on August 23, 2004, for setting up an educational institution by imposing conditions that building for the institution should be constructed within three years, lease period is for five years with provision for extension and cancellation of the lease in case of violation of any condition.

Conditions violated

However, the trust violated the conditions as it had neither put up any construction nor utilised the CA site even after more than 15 years. The KHB, instead of cancelling the lease for breach of conditions, executed absolute deed in favour of the trust by collecting ₹21.87 lakh besides extending the area of the land.

The Bench also expressed displeasure over the conduct of the trust for going back on its undertaking given to the court on March 31, 2021 that it would execute a deed of cancellation of the sale deed. The trust had given the undertaking after the court decided to hold that the site was given illegally, but on August 30 it filed a petition seeking review of the court’s March 31 order in which the trust’s undertaking was recorded.