HC quashes criminal case against man for sharing social media post

January 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a criminal case registered against a person for allegedly provoking Indian soldiers by insulting them and creating enmity among the people by sharing a Facebook post purportedly containing a conversation of a Pakistani soldier with a woman.

Both the chargesheet filed by the police as well as the cognisance of offences taken by the magistrate court were set aside by the High Court by holding that the police had failed to take prior sanction under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for prosecuting the accused persons under Section 505(1)(a), 505 (1)(b), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice V. Srishananda passed the order while allowing a petition filed by 39-year-old K.M. Basha, a resident of Manvi in Raichur district.

Meanwhile, the High Court gave liberty to the police to investigate the matter afresh as per the law, and if sufficient materials are found in such investigation, the investigating agency is at liberty to file necessary chargesheet and proceed as per the law.

The criminal case against the petitioner was registered based on a complaint lodged by a sub-inspector of police in October 2020, alleging that sharing such post would amount to insulting the soldiers of India, resulting in demoralising them and also disturbing the peace and tranquillity of society. The conversation posted by the petitioner contained praise for Pakistan, the complaint had alleged.

