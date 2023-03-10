HC quashes circular on holding uniform assessment exams for Classes 5 and 8 from this academic year 

March 10, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday quashed the government’s December 12, 2022 circular changing the method of assessment for Classes 5 and 8 by conducting uniform examinations for all schools in the State by preparing common question papers from the academic year of 2022-23.

No exam from March 13

With this order, the government now cannot hold uniform examinations, scheduled to be held from March 13, for students of these classes.

Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association Karnataka, and the Karnataka Unaided Schools Managements’ Association.

‘Laudable, but...’

Though the court termed as “laudable” the government’s move to introduce a uniform method of assessment, it said that change in the assessment process does not stand to scrutiny of law as the changes were made without framing the rules for implementing Section 16 of the Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, as amended in 2019, for annual assesses of students in classes 5 and 8.

Efforts of the State government to change the assessment and evaluation method was laudable for maintaining standard of education when schools were mushrooming in every nook and corner of the State, the court observed. However, it said that to bring in a new mechanism, the authorities would have to follow the procedure laid down under the statute.

The court declined to accept the contention of the government that it did not intend to frame the rules under the amended Section 16 of the RTE Act as the process of assessment at the end of the academic year came under the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act for the State syllabus.

Rules and consultation

“I am afraid that such a contention cannot be accepted as the impugned circular proposes new way of assessment and evaluation, which would invariably be assessed by an external agency [Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board], for awarding 20 marks. This is not contemplated under section 16 of RTE Act. …” the court observed, while holding that there was sufficient force in petitioners’ contention that changes introduced were contrary to Section 16 of the RTE Act.

Next academic year

Meanwhile, Justice Yerur orally said that this order would not come in the way of the State government changing the assessment method from the next academic year by following the procedure as per the law.

The petitioner-associations had questioned the correctness of changing the assessment method by conducting exams through the KSEAB instead of school-level assessment, as was done till previous academic year, especially for changing the assessment method at the end of the academic year.