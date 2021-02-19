HC quashes case against founders of bitcoin firm

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed criminal proceedings initiated against two founders of city-based Unocoin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading companies in India dealing with Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency.
The order was passed on petitions filed by Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, and B.V. Harish, co-founder and Chief Financial and Compliance Officer of the company.
The police in October 2018 had registered the case and seized the company’s first cryptocurrency ATM launched at a mall in the city on charges that the activities of the company was illegal as the RBI had in 2018 prohibited banks and entities regulated by it from providing services in relation to virtual currencies.
As the apex court in 2020 had quashed the RBI’s circular banning cryptocurrencies, HC said criminal proceedings initiated on the strength of RBI’s circular could not be continued now as the apex court had quashed the circular itself.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath