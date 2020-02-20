HC puts rider on revision of electoral list of Bangalore Teachers’ segment

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday said that any changes made to the electoral list published on January 16, 2020, for the Bangalore Teachers’ constituency will be subject to the outcome of a PIL petition, which has questioned the transfer of electoral registration officer Harsh Gupta, who was also Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru, in the middle of the revision of voters’ list.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on a petition filed by the News India Voters’ Forum, Bengaluru, complaining that Mr. Gupta was deliberately transferred when he was considering objections raised on the electoral list. The petitioner claimed the State could not have transferred Mr. Gupta in view of the bar on transfer of officers engaged in the revision in the middle of the process.
