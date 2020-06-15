HC poses queries on proposal to hike fee for PG medical courses

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday asked the State government whether it had issued proposal on fee structure for postgraduate medical courses, and whether a chairperson of the fee fixation committee for professional courses had been appointed.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Vinod G. Kulkarni of Late G.B. Kulkarni Memorial Trust, Hubballi.
Pointing out that the High Court had recommended the name of a retired judge for the post of chairperson, the Bench wanted to know whether the government had made appointment. Complaining that the government had carried out a steep hike in fees for PG medical courses acting on the requests of private medical colleges, the petitioner alleged that the fee hike was done in the absence of the committee, which is the authority to fix fees.
Seeking a direction to the government on not hiking the tuition fee structure, the petitioner said the annual fee of PG medical course should not be more than ₹5 lakh per annum for all students in private medical colleges, if possible.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath