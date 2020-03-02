HC permits OCI students to register for CET

Bengaluru

02 March 2020 21:16 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday permitted Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder students to register for the Common Entrance Test for engineering courses to be conducted by the State government through the Karnataka Examination Authority.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order on a batch of writ appeals filed by Prateek Narendra Kamath and other OCI students.

The students had questioned the order passed on February 17, 2020, by a single judge, which had rejected their plea for considering them for admission even under government quota seats. The stand of the government was that they were eligible for admission to engineering courses only under NRI quota. The students, who were born in foreign countries, had their education in Karnataka as per rules specified by the government for admission under government quota seats.

