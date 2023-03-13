HC permits BMTC to go ahead with tender process to procure 840 new buses

March 13, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday permitted the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to go ahead with the tender process for procuring 840 buses while taking note that the corporation was introducing disabled-friendly features in buses in a phased manner.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, passed the order while admitting the petition filed by Sunil Kumar Jain, a 48-year-old person with disability and a chartered accountant.

Stating that certain issues raised by the petitioner on implementation of technical norms to make the BMTC buses disabled-friendly require consideration, the Bench said that no interim order is required to be passed at this stage as the BMTC is enforcing the guidelines to make the public transport buses disabled-friendly in terms of the directions issued by the Union government in a phased manner.

The advocate for BMTC has pointed out to the court that the public transport corporations are required to implement the disabled-friendly features in a phased manner in terms of the Union government’s guidelines.

The petitioner claimed that BMTC, in its tender, had prescribed that the height of the bus chassis has to be 1,000 mm and this height is contrary to the technical requirement to keep the height between 400 mm and 650 mm, as per norms to make the buses disabled-friendly.

It was also complained in the petition that no provision to provide a wheelchair boarding device at one of the doorways was made in the tender.