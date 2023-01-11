HC orders status quo on use of land at newly set up Isha Yoga Centre at Chickballapur

January 11, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on January 11, Wednesday, directed Isha Yoga Centre (IYC) and the State authorities to maintain status quo, as on Wednesday, on the nature of land and activities at IYC situated near Chickballapur till further orders.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the interim order in the morning session on a PIL petition filed by Kyathappa S. and three others from Chickballapur, and adjourned further hearing on the petition by three weeks.

However, IYC moved the court in the afternoon session seeking urgent hearing on the petition on Thursday by pointing out that Vice-President of India is scheduled to inaugurate an event on January 15 to install the 112 feet tall idol of Adiyogi Shiva.

The IYC counsel alleged that the petitioners have approached the court by suppressing several facts and stated that interim order would affect preparation under way.

Though the Bench agreed to take up the petition for urgent hearing, it said that it cannot hear the petition on Thursday as requested by IYC’s advocate and posted the petition for hearing on Friday.

‘Threat to environment’

It has been alleged in the petition that several parcels of land, situated in the foothills of the famous Nandi Hills, were said to have been purchased by Isha Foundation and Isha Business Private Limited, and the government has transferred several parcels of revenue lands to IYC in violation of law.

Pointing out that construction works were carried on these lands by using huge machineries, the petitioners have claimed that the nature of construction and the proposed activities of IYC pose a serious threat to the environment and ecological system, including rivers around Nandi Hills.

The petitioners have contended that already a large number of vehicles reach the centre centre during the week, and with the installation of the idol, the IYC is set to witness lakhs of visitors resulting in demographic pressure and damage to flora and fauna.

Chickballapur district authorities have granted several permissions since 2019 for setting up IYC illegally, the petitioner have alleged while seeking a high-level inquiry against the officials.

Some parcel of government lands was handed over to the IYC for educational purposes but the land is being used for business purpose, the petitioners have claimed while terming the activities of IYC are “business” in nature.