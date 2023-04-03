HC orders release of convict on parole to marry his girlfriend of nine years

April 03, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka directed prison authorities to release a convict on parole for 15 days to allow him to marry his lover while allowing a joint petition filed by his aged mother and the girl who feared that her family members would get her married to a different person.

Extraordinary circumstances

“This would be an extraordinary circumstance for grant of parole,” the court said while refusing to accept the government’s contention that there is no provision in the prison manual for grant of parole to get married as parole is usually granted either to attend or to perform a marriage.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by 63-year-old Rathnamma, the mother of the convict, and 30-year-old Neetha G, both from Kolar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neetha claimed in the petition that she has been in love with Anand for the past nine years, but now she is apprehending that her family would get her married to someone else.

Convict Anand was initially sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in a murder case, and High Court later reduced the sentence to 10 years. He has been undergoing the sentence for the past 6 years.

Both sons in prison

Rathnamma, who is suffering from various ailments, stated in the petition to the court that both of her sons are in prison, and it is her wish to witness at least the marriage of Anand with Neetha. However, the representation given by Rathnamma and Neetha to the prison authorities for the release of Anand on parole to perform his marriage was not considered by the authorities.

Pointing out that Clause 636 (12) of the Prison Manual gives the discretion to the head of the prison to grant parole on any other extraordinary circumstances, the court said that the present circumstance is an extraordinary one for the grant of parole while referring to parole granted for the marriage of convicts by different other high courts.

The court directed Bengaluru central prison authorities to release Anand on parole from the forenoon of April 5 till the evening of April 20.

Also, the court directed the authorities to stipulate strict conditions, as are usually stipulated, to ensure the return of the convict to jail and that he shall not commit any other offence during the period of parole.

ADVERTISEMENT