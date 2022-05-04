HC orders inquiry into medical certificate given by doctor favouring convict

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Indian Medical Council to conduct an inquiry into a medical certificate issued by the managing director of a private hospital stating that presence of a convict is required in the hospital to monitor his mother, who has been admitted there for treatment.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Vasudeva alias Vasu, convict lodged in Bengaluru central prison, seeking release on parole for 15 days based on the medical certificate.

Dr. Naveen T.K., MD of Life Care Hospital, had stated in the medical certificate that petitioner’s mother “is a patient with B/L knee Rheumatoid Osteoarthritis with osteoporosis... She is bedridden with comorbid disabilities. She needs her son to come for monitory check in view of critical illness. Hence, kindly consider 2-3 weeks for her son to attend.”

Taking note of contents of the certificate, the court said the only reason why parole is sought is on the basis of this medical certificate, and “it is not understood on what basis such a certificate has been issued.”

Pointing out that the doctor goes on to say that the petitioner is required for monitoring his mother and that osteoarthritis is a critical illness, the court refused to accept the certificate while referring it to IMC to inquire how such a certificate was issued by the doctor.