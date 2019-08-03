HC notice to two CAT members on contempt of court plea

The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notices to K.B. Suresh, member (judicial), and C.V. Sankar, member (administrative) of the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Bengaluru Bench on a contempt of court petition, complaining that both the members “wilfully violated” an order passed by the High Court.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice H.P. Sandesh passed the order on the petition filed by the Union government, represented by Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Director-General, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), and Prabhakar Singh, D-G, CPWD.

It has been alleged in the petition that both the tribunal members wilfully violated the High Court’s July 12, 2019, order for deciding “jurisdiction of the tribunal” to hear a petition filed by the CPWD Engineer’s Association, Bengaluru zone, which had questioned the office memorandum of CPWD’s revised organisational structure of March 2019, which came into force from April 1, 2019.

The petition also alleged that both the members, constituting a Bench of the Tribunal, without following the High Court’s order, continued contempt proceedings against Mr. Singh by summoning him to the tribunal on July 25. The tribunal, particularly, Mr. Suresh, “humiliated Mr. Singh by posing irrelevant and unconnected questions, passed various unwarranted and personal remarks against Mr. Singh” despite objections raised by their counsel, it has been alleged in the petition.

Mr. Singh was made to answer around 40 questions without following any procedure or law and without the assistance of an advocate, and without hearing the petition as per the High Court’s direction, the petitioners alleged. It has been claimed in the petition that Mr. Singh was compelled to submit an undertaking for withdrawing certain decisions taken after the tribunal’s interim order of June 4 staying the official memorandum and tendering an apology, under the threat of imprisoning him for one month by keeping the police force present on the tribunal premises.