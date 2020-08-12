HC notice to State on property tax payment

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking exemption or relaxation of payment of property tax for 2020-21 in view of financial difficulties faced by the owners of residential and non-residential properties across the State.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order on the petition filed by K. Gurudhatta, a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru.

It has been pointed out in the petition that various types of exemptions, relaxations and financial relief and packages were announced by the Union and State governments for various sections of the society to overcome the financial difficulties cropped up due to COVID-19 pandemic, which has been notified as a disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

It has been contended in the petition that several property owners who depend on revenue from properties were deprived of earnings in view of non-payment of rentals by tenants and for other reasons, but the government has not taken care of this section of the society despite representation given by the petitioner.