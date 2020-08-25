HC notice to State on plea seeking NIA probe into D.J. Halli, K.G. Halli violence

Vehicles that were set on fire during the violence on August 11 being removed from outside D.J. Halli police station in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

25 August 2020 23:33 IST

City police failed to invoke stringent provisions of law against violators, allege petitioners

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on two PIL petitions, one seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and another by a special investigation team (SIT), into the August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli localities in the city, while alleging failure of the city police to invoke stringent provisions of various laws against those who indulged in violence.

The court also directed the State government to submit, in a sealed cover, the steps taken to investigate the incidents of violence in these localities.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the separate petitions filed by Girish Bharadhwaj and Amruthesh N.P.

Apart from seeking invoking of stringent laws like Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Disaster Management Act against rioters and conspirators, the petitioners also sought directions to appoint Claims Commissioner to access damages caused to public and private parties during violence.

Meanwhile, the Bench, which is also hearing a separate petition filed by the State government seeking appointment of Claims Commissioner, has indicated to the State Advocate-General that the court’s registry is in touch with two recently retired judges of the High Court – P.G.M. Patil and K.N. Phaneendra – to seek their consent to be appointed as Claims Commissioner.

Notice to MLA

The Bench also ordered issue of notice to Pulakeshinagar constituency MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy as one of the petitioner alleged that though the MLA was duty bound to protect law and file complaint against persons who damaged his house, he lodged the complaint only three days after the incident without naming anyone as accused. Mr. Murthy, who spoke to the media on threat to his life by the mob, was apparently under pressure to not lodge a complaint, the petitioner contended.

Pointing out that the mob of over 3,000 to 4,000 people had posed greater threat to spreading COVID-19 to several innocent persons and police personnel, as gathering was a clear violation of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State and Union governments, the petitioners contended that those who indulged in violence must also be booked for violating provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Deceases Ordinance, 2020.