HC notice to police on Kangana’s petition against criminal case

Bengaluru

20 March 2021 01:40 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the police on a petition filed by Mumbai-based actor Kangana Ranaut challenging a First Information Report (FIR) registered against her in Tumakuru for posting a tweet criticising protests against farm laws.

Justice H.P. Sandesh, before whom the petition came up, adjourned further hearing till March 25.

The FIR was registered by Kyathsandra police on a direction issued by a trial court based on a private complaint filed by one Ramesh Naik L., a Tumakuru-based advocate. The HC also asked Ms. Ranaut ’s counsel to provide a copy of the petition to the complainant, who wanted to be party to the proceedings. On the counsel’s plea for interim protection as a warrant was issued, the High Court said that it would consider the plea at the next date of the hearing.

Ms. Ranaut had tweeted: “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmer’s Bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

The complaint had alleged this tweet had the effect of disturbing the peace in society by portraying those protesting against farm laws as ‘terrorists’.

She was booked under Sections 153 (for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot); 153A (for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).