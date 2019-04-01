HC notice to police on Kampli MLA’s bail plea

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the police on a petition filed by J.N. Ganesh, MLA for Kampli, seeking release on bail in the criminal case registered against him for assaulting and allegedly attempting to kill Anand Singh, Vijayanagara MLA, at a resort on the outskirts of the city in January.

Justice B.A. Patil, before whom Mr. Ganesh’s petition came up for hearing, adjourned further hearing till April 8.

The Special Court, exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, on March 25 rejected his plea for grant of bail while observing that “prima facie it is established by the prosecution at this stage that the accused is involved in the commission of offences against the complainant”.

Claiming that the investigation in the case was almost complete and he had been in custody for more than a month, it was contended in the petition that injuries suffered by Mr. Singh were minor in nature and the case on hand was blown out of proportion and there is certainly not a case for alleged attempt to murder.