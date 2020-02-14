HC notice to police on HDK’s plea

The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered issue of notice to the city police on a petition filed by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy questioning criminal proceedings initiated against him for staging a demonstration in front of the Income Tax office in Bengaluru on March 28, 2019, opposing searches on properties linked to party leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Justice B.A. Patil adjourned further hearing to next week.

The Commercial Street Police in Bengaluru had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on November 27, 2019, against Mr. Kumaraswamy and other political leaders from JD(S) and Congress, and senior police officers based on a direction issued by a City Civil and Sessions Court. They were booked under various sections of IPC, including for allegedly waging war against the Government of India.

The Civil Court and Sessions Court had issued the direction while entertaining a private complaint filed on May 2, 2019, by one A. Mallikarjuna, social activist from Gubbi in Tumakuru district. It was alleged in the complaint that Mr. Kumaraswamy, as then Chief Minister, had not only disclosed to the media a “secret” information about raids to be conducted on certain leaders of the JD(S) but had later held a protest outside the I-T office with an intention to commit a crime and instigate people against the I-T Department.

In his petition, Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed that he protested against the “illegal and unauthorised raids” by I-T officials.