HC notice to Minister Muniratna, BBMP on row over Mallathahalli lakebed

February 21, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notices to Horticulture Minister Muniratna, president of BJP unit of Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency M. Govindaraju, and officials of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike’s RR Nagar zone on a plea that has alleged that they encroached upon the Mallathahalli lakebed area for organising a public event and to put up an open air theatre.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice B. Veerappa and Justice Rajesh Rai K., passed the order on an application filed by Geetha Misra during the hearing on a PIL petition, through which the court is monitoring the measures taken by various authorities to protect, preserve, and rejuvenate lakes in the city.

Ms. Misra, who has also filed a PIL petition on lake rejuvenation, had alleged that Mr. Govindaraju, with the help of Mr. Muniratna, who is the MLA of RR Nagar constituency, and the BBMP officials had arranged for installation of an idol of Shiva, put up circular concrete structures to form an open air theatre on the lakebed area, and organised an entertainment programme on February 18 to celebrate Maha Sivaratri.

Though Mr. Govindaraju had sought permission from the BBMP to organise the event on the lakebed, the event was held in connivance with the BBMP officials though there was no permission granted in writing, it was alleged in the application.

The constructions have reduced the lakebed area and resulted in violation of the court’s earlier order of not to disturb the lakebed areas, the petitioner has alleged.

As the BBMP denied these allegation, the Bench directed the civic body to file its response in writing.