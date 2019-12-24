HC notice to Lokayukta police on selection of Assistant PPs

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the Lokayukta police on a petition questioning the order of a trial court, which had accepted in part the closure report (B report) filed by the Lokayukta police in one of the two complaints on alleged illegalities in the process conducted in 2015 to select candidates to 197 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP).

Vacation judge N.K. Sudhindrarao passed the order on a petition filed by Udaya Simha N., who had lodged a complaint on illegalities, including forgery in the selection process, before a Special Court for Lokayukta cases, which had referred the complaint to the Lokayukta police for investigation. Questioning the order passed on November 30, 2019 by the trial court, the petitioner contended that the trial court failed to examine the B report filed keeping in mind specific allegation made in the complaint about the role of candidates, who were selected to the posts of APP, and others in tampering of answer scripts.

The police, who filed B report in November 2018, did not conduct the probe properly besides violating High Court’s direction to probe together two complaints related to illegalities in selection process, the petitioner alleged.

It has been contended in the petition that 22 candidates, who were selected to the posts of APPs, were later selected to the posts of civil judges and 18 of them filed a petition before the High Court related to their appointment to the posts of civil judges and got an interim order without making the petitioner as a party in that proceedings.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the police to seize the incriminating documents related to tampering of the answer scripts of the selected candidates by sending all the scripts to Forensic Sciences Laboratory.