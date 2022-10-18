HC notice to Lokayukta police on plea to upload FIRs on website

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 18, 2022 19:56 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government and the Lokayukta police wing on a PIL petition seeking direction to upload the First Information Reports (FIRs) on the website within 24 hours of registration of FIRs.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the petition filed by Umapathi S., a city-based advocate.

The petitioner has pointed out that the power to probe cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act was restored to the Lokayukta police after the High Court in August this year quashed the constitution of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

It has been stated in the petition that he had given a representation to the head of the Lokayukta police about a month ago on mandate of the apex court to all the investigating agencies to upload FIRs, and also the direction issued by the High Court to the ACB to upload the FIRs.

