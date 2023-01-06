HC notice to Karnataka govt. on failure to appoint chairperson, member to State Police Complaints Authority

January 06, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered the issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition complaining about the failure of the government to appoint the chairperson and a member from the civil society to the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the petition filed by Sudha Katwa, a city-based advocate.

Pointing out that the post of a member representing civil society became vacant in May 2022 and the post of the chairperson (a retired judge of the High Court) became vacant on August 11, 2022, the petitioner alleged that the government had not taken any step to fill the posts.

The functioning of the SPC, consideration of complaints against the police officers and personnel, and supervision of the district police complaints authorities have been hindered due to the chairperson’s post remaining vacant, the petitioner contended.

The petitioner also stated that her representation, made in November last year, for the early filling of these posts for better management of the police had failed to activate the government.