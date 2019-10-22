HC notice to Karnataka government and Centre on illegal immigrants

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State and Union government on a PIL petition seeking direction to the authorities for identification, isolation and deportation of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh living in the State.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order on a petition filed by K.B. Vijaya Kumar, a city-based advocate.

Contending that Bangladeshis staying illegally could be threat to national security, the petitioner also sought a direction from the court to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police to submit data on Bangladeshi immigrants living in various parts of the State, and to initiate action to deport them. He said various Minister have given tentative numbers of illegal immigrants, but the court should not direct the State to be directed to submit official numbers.

The petitioner said that the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and various communications issued by the Union government, should be implemented in such a way that no illegal immigrant from any country resides in the State.