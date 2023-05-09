HamberMenu
HC notice to govt. on shifting PU college

May 09, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a plea of residents of Kanakuppe village, Hebbur taluk in Tumakuru district, against shifting of a government pre-university college to another place.

A vacation Division Bench comprising Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar and Justice Venkatesh Naik T. passed the order on the PIL petition filed by Yathish C.S and five others from Kanakuppe village. The petitioners sought a direction to the government to continue the PU college in their village. They challenged the Government Order of March 21, 2023, shifting the college from Kanakuppe village to Hebbur.

The petitioners complained that the authorities have illegally taken the “consent” of minor students studying in I PU classes for shifting the college, without taking consent from their parents.

It was contended in the petition that the decision to shift the college citing lack of students in Kanakuppe village was not correct as a government-aided PU college was already functioning in Hebbur.

