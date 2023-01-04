HC notice to govt. on plea for rehabilitation of landslip-hit villagers in Yellapur taluk

January 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered the issue of notice to the State government on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction for rehabilitation and payment of compensation for residents of Kalache village, Yellapur taluk in Uttara Kannada, who were severely affected by landslips that occurred due to heavy rain in 2021.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, passed the order on the petition filed by Shivaram Gopal Krishna Goankar of Ankola in Uttara Kannada.

Though Ministers rushed to the village after landslips occurred and assured villagers of help, compensation has not been paid to the residents so far nor the State government is taking any step to rehabilitate them in safe places.

The petitioner has said that the Union government has offered the residents ₹15 lakh as compensation if they were to shift to new location as the entire village is adjoining the Kali tiger reserve and the Centre wants to include the village in the reserve forest area, as the area may face heavy rain in future too.

Even though a majority of the residents are in favour of shifting, the State government is not taking steps to either rehabilitate them or pay them compensation for the huge losses in the form of land and cattle suffered by them due to rain and landslips, it has been contended in the petition.