HC notice to govt. on plea against appointment of V-C of music university

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning the appointment of Nagesh V. Bettakote as the Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru.
As the petitioner had alleged that the chancellor had appointed Mr. Bettakote though his name was not recommended by the search committee, the court also directed the search committee to submit in sealed cover the names of the persons recommended by it for the post.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on the petition filed by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapati Mahotsava Charitable Trust, Mysuru.
The petitioner contended that the appoint of the Vice-Chancellor was contrary to the provisions of the Karnataka Rajya Dr. Gangubai Hangal Sangeetha Mattu Pradarshaka Kalegala Vishwavidyalaya Act, 2009, as Mr. Bettakote’s name was not among the three names recommended by the search committee.
If the chancellor was not satisfied with the names recommended by the committee, then the chancellor with the concurrence of the State government can ask the committee to submit another list of three persons, but the chancellor cannot appoint a person of his choice, it was contended on behalf of the petitioner.
