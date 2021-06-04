Karnataka

HC notice to govt. on plea about non-functional caste verification committee

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a public interest litigation petition alleging that the district caste verification committee is non-functional in Kolar district from the past 15 years.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on the petition filed by K.C. Rajanna, a social activist from Kolar.

The petitioner has alleged that 67 instances of obtaining of caste certificates based on false information were pending adjudication by the committee and this situation has allowed a large number of persons amongst these 67 cases to either continue in government jobs or avail of benefits of government scheme based on the caste certificates.

The committee, set up under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (Reservation of Appointments) Act, 1990, has become non-functional despite repeated reminders from the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement for adjudication of cases of false caste certificates unearthed by the directorate, the petitioner has claimed.


