HC notice to govt. on non-establishment of panels for heritage, planning, and grievance redressal for BBMP

June 21, 2023 - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking direction to establish the Heritage Conservation committee, Metropolitan Planning committee, and Grievance Redressal committee as per the mandate of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal passed the order on the petition filed by Umapathi S., a city-based advocate.

What the Act says

The petitioner pointed out that though the Act has a separate provision for setting up these three committees for specific purposes, none of the committees had been established so far even after a lapse of 25 months since enactment of the new law of the administration of BBMP areas.

Establishment of these committees will kickstart the process of conserving heritage structures, systematic planning of BBMP areas, and better redressal the grievances of the public against the services and functioning of the civic body, the petitioner argued.