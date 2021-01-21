HC notice to govt. on deputation, transfer of teaching staff to non-teaching posts

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning deputation, transfer, and absorption of teaching staff to various other non-teaching posts in different departments of the government.
A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, passed the order on a petition filed by K.C. Rajanna, a social activist from Kolar.
The petitioner has contended that such transfer, deputation, and absorption to non-teaching posts is contrary to the recruitment rules and orders of the Supreme Court on not using teaching staff for non-teaching jobs.
The petitioner has complained that a large number of of teaching staff, recruited as teachers and lecturers under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, have been sent on deputation, transfer to other department for different posts, mainly on the recommendations by elected representatives.
Many of them have been absorbed to different posts in various departments, the petitioner said citing example of absorption of teaching staff into Social Welfare Department during past three years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath