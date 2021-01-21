HC notice to govt. on deputation, transfer of teaching staff to non-teaching posts

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning deputation, transfer, and absorption of teaching staff to various other non-teaching posts in different departments of the government.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, passed the order on a petition filed by K.C. Rajanna, a social activist from Kolar.

The petitioner has contended that such transfer, deputation, and absorption to non-teaching posts is contrary to the recruitment rules and orders of the Supreme Court on not using teaching staff for non-teaching jobs.

The petitioner has complained that a large number of of teaching staff, recruited as teachers and lecturers under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, have been sent on deputation, transfer to other department for different posts, mainly on the recommendations by elected representatives.

Many of them have been absorbed to different posts in various departments, the petitioner said citing example of absorption of teaching staff into Social Welfare Department during past three years.