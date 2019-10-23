HC notice to Civil Aviation Ministry on plea against new norms for pilots

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered issue of notices to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a PIL petition questioning the proposed Civil Aviation Requirements-2019 while alleging that new Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) has diluted flight time and flight duty period restrictions and guidelines for the airline operators to follow.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order on the petition filed by 69-year-old Vinod Kumar Vyas, a city-based businessman having a keen interest in aviation related matters. “With the large-scale expansion of operations, several operators experienced shortage of pilots. With a view to widen the pool of availability of pilots, it appears that the operators prevailed upon the DGCA to modify the CAR, by diluting the regulations relating to flight duty, rest and night operations. It further appears that, without consulting all the stakeholders and without conducting any scientific study, the DGCA has issued a new CAR on April 24, 2019,” it has been contended in the petition.

“A plain reading of the CAR would make it manifestly clear that the DGCA has modified the rules to suit the operators alone, while completely jeopardising the interest of the crew members and the passengers,” said the petition.

Pointing out that the new CAR permits consecutive flying at night, from the time period of 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m. local time, the petitioner said that this norm is against the bar imposed on such consecutive flying during night in the recommendation made by a committee headed by a former DGCA and allowing consecutive night flying would put to risk both the crew members as well as passengers. The petitioner has also challenged the modification made to the norm on extension of flight time and flight duty period during unforeseen circumstances while seeking implementation of CAR as per recommendations of the committee.