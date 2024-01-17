ADVERTISEMENT

HC notice to ASI on petition alleging illegal operation of madrasa in Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna

January 17, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered the issue of notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the State government on a PIL petition, which has complained that the protected monument Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna in Mandya district, is being illegally used to operate a residential madrasa by damaging the ancient structures.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order on the petition filed by Abhishek Gowda, a resident of Kanakapura in Ramanagara district and a social worker.

It has been alleged in the petition that the construction of new structures and use of the protected monument for operating a residential madrasa are a violation of Section 16 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, which bars use of any places of worship, which is protected under the Act, from misuse, pollution or desecration.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the ASI to ensure that the protected monument is not misused and remove illegal structures put up within the mosque and alterations made to the structures to operate residential madrasa.

