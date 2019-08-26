HC notice on separate smoking zones

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the Union and State governments on a PIL petition questioning the legality of the law that permits smoking in certain types of hotels, restaurants and airports by creating separate smoking area or space, despite the ban on smoking in public places.
The petitioner, Health Care Global Enterprises Ltd., Bengaluru, has contended that Section 4 of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 makes it clear that “no person shall smoke in any public place”, but grants exemption by stating that “in a hotel having 30 rooms or a restaurant having seating capacity of 30 persons or more and in he airports, a separate provision for smoking may be made.” The petitioner dubbed this a provision made on flawed assumptions.
