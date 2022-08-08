Karnataka

HC notice on plea seeking early appointment of Upalokayukta

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 08, 2022 19:49 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:56 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking direction to fill up the vacant post of Upalokayukta at the earliest.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on the petition filed by Umapathi S., a city-based advocate.

Pointing out that one of the two posts of Upalokayukta became vacant on June 14, the petitioner has contended that keeping such statutory post vacant would impact the rights of citizens under provisions of the Upalokayukta.

Referring to earlier instances of delay in making appointment to the posts of Lokayukta and Upalokayukta, the petitioner said that post keeping posts of Upalokayukta vacant for a long time is against public interest and the process of appointment should have commenced soon after the post became vacant.

One of the two posts of Upalokayukta became vacant as B.S. Patil, who was serving as a Upalokayukta, was appointed as Lokayukta.

