HC notice on plea seeking early appointment of Upa Loakyukta

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking direction to fill up the vacant post of Upa Lokayukta at the earliest.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on the petition filed by Umapathi S., a city-based advocate.

Pointing out that one of the two posts of Upa Loakyukta became vacant on June 14, the petitioner has contended that keeping such statutory post vacant would impact the rights of citizens under provisions of the Upa Lokayukta.

Referring to earlier instances of delay in making appointment to the posts of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta, the petitioner said that post keeping posts of Upa Loakyukta vacant for a long time is against public interest and the process of appointment should have commenced soon after the post became vacant.

One of the two posts of Upa Lokayukta became vacant as B.S. Patil, who was serving as a Upa Lokayukta, was appointed as Lokayukta.