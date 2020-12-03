HC notice on plea seeking ban on online gambling

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL seeking ban on all forms of online gambling or online betting till the State comes out with a mechanism to regulate these online activities.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on a petition filed by Sharada D.R., a resident of Davanagere.

Pointing out that there is complete regulatory vacuum in Karnataka as far as online gambling and betting activities are concerned, the petitioner contended that ban is essential as vulnerable sections of society, particularly the youth, adolescents and even children are prone to hazardous and predatory situation. It said the existing provisions of the Karnataka Police Act merely puts restrictions on gaming or gambling in traditional forms with certain exceptions.