HC notice on plea against candidature of Suraj Revanna

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the Election Commission of India on a petition questioning acceptance of nomination papers of Suraj Revanna, son of JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, for the election to the Legislative Council from the Hassan Local Authorities’ constituency.

The petitioner, Harish K.L. of Channarayapatna in Hassan district, has complained that Mr. Suraj Revanna had not declared his marital status besides not disclosing the assets and liabilities of his wife and other dependents in the declaration filed along with the nomination papers.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, before whom the petition came up for hearing, adjourned further hearing till December 6 while ordering issue of notice to Mr. Suraj Revanna and others.

It has been complained in the petition that the Returning Officer had rejected the objections raised by the petitioner’s advocate during scrutiny of nomination papers on the ground that only the contesting candidates can raise objections.

The petitioner has sought a declaration from the court that Mr. Suraj Revanna is not qualified to contest the election in terms of Section 33(A) and 125(A) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, for non-disclosure of material information.