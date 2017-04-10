HC notice on plea against BU Syndicate nominations

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a petition seeking the removal of five members nominated to Bangalore University Syndicate.

Justice A.S. Bopanna passed the order on a petition filed by K.N. Ramesh. The court also ordered issue of notice to the five Syndicate members — N. Vijaya Kumara Simha, Nafis Fathima, B.G. Ravi Kumar, K.R. Manjunath, and Jayanna. Questioning the claim of the government, which recently reaffirmed nomination of the five members while holding that a degree-holder could be considered as an educationist in the absence of specific interpretation of the expression ‘educationist’, the petitioner contended that the nominations were against the Karnataka State Universities Act, which allows only “eminent educationists” to be nominated to the syndicate.

Noise from tech park

Meanwhile, the High Court asked a residents’ welfare association to submit fresh representation to the authorities on their grievance regarding noise pollution caused by the diesel generators and air-conditioned chiller cooling units at Manyata Embassy Business Park in Nagawara.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passed the order while disposing of the PIL petition filed by M.S. Ramaiah North City Layout Residents’ Welfare Association. The Bench asked the KSPCB to consider the petitioner’s representation after hearing all parties concerned.