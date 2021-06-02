Karnataka

HC judges pay homage to COVID-19 victims

The judges and staff of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday assembled at open space in front of the High Court and paid homage to the court staff and advocates who lost their life to COVID-19.

All the judges, led by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, the senior officers of the court’s registry, and representatives of the Bar Association observed a two-minute silence by following COVID-19 protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Similarly, judges of the district and taluk court too had assembled in their respective places across the State and paid homage to the victims..

As many as 218 advocates, five staff of the High Court, and 24 staff of the district and trial court had succumbed to COVID-19 so far, said a communication issued by T.G. Shivashankare Gowda, in-charge Registrar General of the High Court.


