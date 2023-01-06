HC judgement on Karnataka Education Act: Government will protect interest of children and parents, says Minister

January 06, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a bid to “protect the interests of children and parents”, the Karnataka government is planning to challenge the High Court order that declared as unconstitutional sections of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which prohibits private unaided schools from collecting fee in any manner other than what is prescribed by the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, said, “We will take legal opinion and take an appropriate decision. We will protect the interests of the children and parents.”

‘Children to be impacted’

Meanwhile, several parents and education experts have described the judgement as “unfortunate”, and blamed the government for its “inability to defend its law”.

Sijo Sebastian, joint secretary, Voice of Parents Association, said, “The judgement will impact thousands of children’s fundamental right to education, which is ensured by the Right to Education Act. The government has taken a lackadaisical approach, without pointing to provisions in the RTE Act and rules that explain the government’s power to control private schools.”

Niranjanaradhya V.P., development educationist, argued that the judgement failed to recognise the larger public interest through reasonable regulation. Though the Constitution provides for its citizens to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business, this is not an absolute right, he said. “Here, the State has failed to protect the larger interests of the children and parents by defending its own law enacted by the legislature in the court,” he said.

‘Govt. can’t rigidly fix fee’

However, disputing this line of argument, Shashikumar D., general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said the State government had amended Karnataka Education Act, 1983, in 2018 and inserted sections 48, 5A, 2(11A) and 112A, which was challenged by the organisation as unconstitutional.

“Now the court has declared all these sections — which bring CBSE schools also under this Act and rigidly fixes fee, imposes overriding rules on children’s safety, and forms District Education Regulatory Authority committees to regulate private schools — as unconstitutional,” he said. He added that while the government has the power to regulate fee, it does not have the right to “rigidly fix it” as the government intended to do.