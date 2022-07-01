HC judge says he is prepared to ‘behead’ himself if he makes a mistake

“I am prepared to stand in front of Vidhana Soudha and the High Court and behead myself if I make a mistake... that is the spirit with which I work as a judge...” said an emotional Justice B. Veerappa, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka, on Friday.

This was how he expressed “anguish and pain” over recent instances of some advocates making baseless allegations and casting aspersion on judges during court proceedings.

Justice Veerappa was addressing the advocates during an event organised by the Advocates’ Association Bengaluru (AAB), to bid farewell to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.

He requested Vivek Subba Reddy, president of AAB, to take action against such unscrupulous advocates while referring to an incident that occurred in the court hall on Thursday, which was also witnessed by Mr. Reddy.

An advocate behaved in an unruly manner with the judges during the proceedings of a Division Bench (comprising Justice Veerappa and Justice K.S. Hemalekha) and had repeatedly told Justice Veerappa that “I have filed three complaints against you” when the Bench was hearing a contempt of court petition.

Pointing out that judges sit in a “glass house”, Justice Veerappa said that it is the advocates’ association that has to come to the rescue of the judiciary when some members of the Bar make false and baseless allegations against the judges.

Judges can tolerate such conduct to some extent, but have no other option but to use Sudarshana Chakra on such advocates after they cross limits, Justice Veerappa said, asking the advocates to excuse him if he had hurt them due to his emotional outburst.

Reacting to the judge’s anguish, Mr. Reddy said that the office-bearers of the association would discuss the issue and take appropriate decision while also pointing out that the High Court will also have to use Sudarshana Chakra on a few judges in the trial court for the manner in which they treat the advocates.