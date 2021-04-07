HC judge Cunha lauded at farewell

John Michael Cunha, judge, High Court of Karnataka, who as a district judge had convicted former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case in 2014, retired from service on Tuesday after serving as a judge of the High Court for around four years.

While addressing a farewell ceremony organised by the High Court and the Karnataka State Bar Council, High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka lauded the service rendered by Judge Cunha while recalling the observations made by the Supreme Court in its verdict of upholding Ms. Jayalalithaa’s conviction.

Citing the apex court’s observation that “...the Trial Court was meticulous, sensitive, vigilant and judicious in appraisal of evidences,” the Chief Justice said that such an observation by the apex court was a great honour for a judicial officer.

He pointed out that Justice Cunha disposed of 216 cases, arising from the Special Court set up to deal with criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Karnataka, within a short span of time.

In his address, Judge Cunha recalled that for the first time in the history of the HC a written exam was conducted for selection to the post of district judges in 2001, and it was only because of that exam he could get into the judiciary.

“Otherwise I could not have dreamt of it. These exams, which have now became regular as per the SC’s judgement, have not only brought transparency and objectivity in selection process but also paved the way for representation of diverse sections of the society who otherwise could not have become judges of the trial courts and the HC,” he said.

Hailing from Mangalore, Judge Cunha had began as a lawyer in 1985 and was selected to the post of district judge in 2002. He had served as a district judge in several districts, including judge of the Special Court for Jayalalithaa case. He had also served as Secretary to Chief Justices, Registrar-General and Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court prior to his elevation as a judge of High Court on November 14, 2016.