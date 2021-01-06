HC judge assumes office

Bengaluru

06 January 2021 01:32 IST

The number of judges in the High Court of Karnataka rose to 47 with the swearing in of Justice Chandra Sharma, who has been transferred from Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is now the senior-most judge in the HC after the Chief Justice.

Born on November 30, 1961, Justice Sharma completed his undergraduation in law with three gold medals in 1984 after securing a bachelor’s degree in science in 1981. He was elevated as a judge of the MP High Court in January 2008 with an experience of practice in various areas of the law for 24 years as an advocate.

Advertising

Advertising