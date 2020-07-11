HC issues notice on plea against non-registration of some e-scooters

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notices to the Centre and State governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which has complained that some electric scooters are allowed to ply on the roads without registration even though the vehicles can be operated beyond the speed of 25 km per hour, the maximum speed capacity fixed for exemption from registration with transport authorities.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on the petition filed by Prasad K.R. Rao, a city-based advocate.

The petitioner has claimed that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is the authorised testing agency to certify electric or battery-operated two-wheelers, has been issuing certificates that they do not exceed the speed of 25 km/hr even though in reality many electric two-wheelers are capable of travelling up to 45 km/hr.

It has been pointed out in the petition that though these two-wheelers adhere to other standards specified in Rule 2(u) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, like to be equipped with an electric motor having 30 minutes power less than 0.25 kW, they are installed with three speed modes.

The vehicle will travel up to 25 km/hr in the first mode, up to 35 km/hr and 35 km/hr in the second and third mode respectively, the petitioner said while claiming that he has video footage to show such unregistered vehicles moving at a speed above 25 km/hr. The petitioner also said that on the one hand the vehicles are allowed ply on roads without registration and on the other, payment for registrations are being avoided by declaring false speed limit in a fraudulent manner.

The petitioner alleged that the ARAI had been granting certificates for exemption from registration in violation of the prescribed laws.