HC issues guidelines to communicate whip by political parties to its members in local bodies

December 22, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has issued guidelines for communicating the whip issued by the political parties to its elected members to cast votes in a particular manner in the elections to the posts of presidents and vice-presidents of various types of the local authorities under the Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 1987.

The guidelines have been issued while noticing that the State government has failed to frame the statutory rules even after lapse of 35 years since the enactment of the Act. These guidelines would be in force till the government frames the rules under the Act.

Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda issued the directions while allowing the petition filed by Saritha, Chandani, and Godavari. The petitioners had challenged the legality of their disqualification from the membership of Mahalingapura town municipal council in Bagalkot district in 2021 for contesting and voting against the official nominations of the BJP in the elections held to the posts of president and vice-president in 2020.

The court held that affixture of the whip on the doors of their houses without sending the whip through known manner of service, like registered post, etc. was not sufficient to hold that they were properly served with whip for disqualifying them for violating it.

Pointing out that elected members of the local bodies attract the possibility of being disqualified under the Act only if they have not secured permission to cast the vote contrary to the whip or if their act of voting contrary to the whip has not been condoned by the political party, the court said that for this purpose proper of service of whip on the members is imperative.

“The absence of statutory Rules has given rise to avoidable controversies and misuse by both the political parties and the elected members, which has in turn, resulted in the objective of ensuring disqualification to an errant member illusory,” the court observed.

Both the political parties and the members are taking advantage of non-framing of the rules to contend that there has been either a proper service or there has been no service to ‘effectively defeat’ the provisions of the 1987 Act, the court said.

Guidelines

* Political parties to submit copy of the whip to the competent authority at least five days prior to meeting

* Competent authority has to send the whip to members on the mode by which meeting notice is communicated to them

* There can be no disqualification if the political party failed to submit whip to the competent authority

* Political parties can send notices to their members through registered post, courier, or e-mail to seek permission to vote against whip