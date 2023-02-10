HC issues guidelines for appointing commissioners to assist trial courts in deciding civil disputes

February 10, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has issued a series of guidelines for trial courts for appointing court commissioners to examine various disputed aspects in the civil disputes under the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) to save time of the courts and streamline the procedure.

Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde issued the guidelines while taking note of the fact that a large number of applications are filed in the suits before the trial courts for appointment of commissioners by involving the Order XXVI Rule 9 of the CPC, which empowers the civil courts to appoint commissioners.

‘Effective tool’

Terming the commissioner’s report an “effective tool” available to the court and the parties to the proceeding, the High Court said, “The party to the proceeding may use this tool for proving their case and the court to unravel the mystery surrounding the case.”

It said that the discretion to exercise the power under Order XXVI of the CPC is not governed by the form of the suit, and the court can appoint the commissioner in any kind of suit, provided a report of the commissioner under Order XXVI of the CPC is necessary for elucidating the matter in dispute.

The power to appoint the commissioner for local inspection or scientific investigation/expert’s opinion can be invoked even suo motu by the court, without there being an application by either of the parties, if the court deems it appropriate to secure the report of the commissioner, the High Court said.

Need for commissioners

Broadly, Justice Hegde said the commissioners can be appointed in cases of (i) disputes relating to the easement of air, light, pathway, road, watercourse, etc; the dispute relating to the boundary, encroachment; the dispute relating to forgery; the dispute relating to the existence or otherwise of a stream, pond, drainage, watercourse, road, pathway, pollution, or nuisance.

However, they are not exhaustive but merely illustrative in nature and these guidelines should not be construed as having exhaustively listed the cases in which the commissioner can be appointed, the High Court clarified.

The High Court said, the trial courts may fix the date and time for local inspection directing the parties to be present at the disputed property, to avoid the process of issuance of notice to the parties by the court-appointed commissioner. The trial courts also can fix time schedule for completion and consideration of the commissioner’s report, the High Court said.