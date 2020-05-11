Karnataka

HC issues advisory to staff of all courts; says breach will amount to ‘misconduct’

It also contains precautions to follow on reaching home from court

In an effort to keep staff of all courts in the State attentive and adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the Karnataka High Court has not only issued basic protective advisories to the staff but has also said that its breach would be treated as “misconduct” leading to initiation of action as per the service rules. The advisory also includes what the staff need to do on going home from office.

Also, the High Court has made it clear that all the officers/officials who have been on any kind of leave and have left the headquarters on or before March 24 shall get examined in High Court Dispensary on reporting to duty for the first time, and as per the medical advice they must be ready to undergo compulsory home quarantine for 14 days, if necessary. Apart from the staff, every person entering the court precincts, including the police, personal security staff of judges, advocates, clerks of advocates, and others shall be scanned at the entry point by the health workers to ascertain symptoms of COVID-19 and body temperature. Entry would be denied if any person shows symptoms.

Wearing of mask is compulsory and no one will be allowed to enter court precincts without it, the notification states while asking staff to avoid close contact with anyone on the court premises. After entering the offices, the staff will have to wash their hands with liquid soaps or use sanitisers and should use gloves while dealing with office files/case files.

High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna, the seniormost judge of the High Court, have issued video messages reminding the staff of the importance of following the advisory not only for their safety but also for the safety of their family members and colleagues.

On going home

The advisory has asked the staff to ring up home before leaving the office so that those at home can keep the front door open to ensure the staff need not touch the doors or calling bell switch.

They are advised to wash their hands and feet with soap water before entering the house. Also, the staff are advised to keep their keys, mobile phones in a box at the entrance and take them inside after wiping with issue papers with sanitiser.

