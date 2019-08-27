Karnataka

HC initiates plea on Koppal boys’ electrocution

The Karnataka High Court on Monday suo motu initiated a PIL petition on the incident in which five boys staying in a State government-run hostel in Koppal were electrocuted when a temporary flagpole touched a high-tension power line when they were removing it on August 18.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order while treating a letter petition, received from the All India Lawyers’ Union-Karnataka Unit through the post, as a PIL petition.

The incident occurred at Devaraj Urs Backward Classes pre-metric boys’ hostel.

The petition has sought a direction to conduct a study of the safety aspect of children staying in government hostels and to issue guidelines for safety of such children.

The Bench also appointed advocate B.V. Vidyulatha as amicus curiae to assist the court in this matter.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2019

