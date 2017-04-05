HC halts issuance of appointment orders to 362 KPSC candidates

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State authorities not to issue appointment orders to 362 candidates, selected for the Group A and B posts of gazetted probationers in the 2011 batch recruitment as per a Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal order.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passed the interim order on a batch of PIL petitions filed by Renukambike R. and others, some of whom were unsuccessful aspirants to the posts. The petitioners have complained that the State government, which itself had annulled the selection process to these posts three years ago, has now decided to issue appointment orders while accepting the October 2016 verdict of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal quashing annulment of the selection process.

The tribunal had also directed the State to issue appointment orders to the candidates found eligible by the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

It has been contended in the petitions that the tribunal, while upholding the selection process, did not consider the “rampant corruption and irregularities” in the process. The petitioners have also claimed that acceptance of a “tainted list of candidates” violates the principle of natural justice.