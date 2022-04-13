HC grants permission for Karaga procession

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday granted permission for the procession to be held as part of Bengaluru Karaga festival on April 16.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the interim order while allowing an application filed by Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Temple’s managing committee seeking permission from the court to conduct procession as part of ancient traditions of Karaga.

It has been pointed out in the application that the committee had written to the Bengaluru city police seeking adequate police protection for smooth conduct of Karaga. And the police had reminded them about the High Court’s March 3, 2022 order of restraining the procession on public road.

Taking note of the history and manner in which the Karaga festival is being organised from more than 300 years ago, the Bench granted permission for holding procession on the identified routes with a condition that procession should not hinder traffic.

The court, in its March 3 interim order, had said that “no protests, processions etc., are held in the entire city of Bengaluru except at a park known as Freedom Park, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, by any group, political or non-political organisation or any other organisation.”

It had also directed the Government and the city police to ensure that any processions, protests, protest marches etc., are held in an organised manner and ensure traffic in the city does not get adversely affected especially during the rush hours.